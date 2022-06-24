Top Gun Maverick is breaking one record after another. The Tom Cruise starrer is already the biggest movie of 2022 in the US, surpassing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it shows no signs of stopping. When the movie was released, it was touted as Cruise’s best opener. It shattered the Memorial Day Weekend record as well and is slowly and steadily growing globally.

Advertisement

It is the sequel to the 1986 movie and had huge hype upon its premiere despite being released more than three decades later. The real aerial shots are the biggest attraction, and fans are loving all the stunts performed by the casts themselves.

Advertisement

While talking about Top Gun Maverick, as of now, the Tom Cruise starrer has made $913 million globally. A huge feat for the entire team. This includes $427 million overseas and $486 million in the US. The movie is a hit worldwide but is doing exceptionally well domestically. So much so that it surpassed Jurassic World Dominion.

The Chris Pratt starrer, which was released on 10 June, had a thunderous opening but saw a major fall after that. However, upon its release, Jurassic World Dominion did manage to reign the box office, bringing Top Gun Maverick to second place. The Tom Cruise starrer fell another step down with Chris Evans’ Lightyear.

However, not only was Maverick able to surpass the Pixar movie at the US box office but also Jurassic World Dominion on Wednesday by an inch. As per BoxOfficeMojo, Top Gun 2 made $5.47 million on the 22nd, whereas JW3 made $5.44 million.

Once again, Top Gun Maverick is at the top of the US box office. Jurassic World Dominion has so far made $645 million globally and $271 in the country. Considering how things are going, it seems like the Chris Pratt starrer might as well not be the highest-grosser of 2022.

Must Read: Game of Thrones Author George RR Martin Confirms Spinoff To Jon Snow, Reveals “It Was Kit Harrington Who Brought The Idea”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram