Game of Thrones spinoff on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow is happening, and George RR Martin has now responded to this and confirmed the news. The franchise is expanding after the HBO series ended in 2019. Previously, a prequel to the show, House of the Dragons, was developed.

It will be premiering its first episode later this year. The upcoming series is also adapted from Martin’s book Fire & Blood. It is set two hundred years before the events of GOT. While fans are excited about this spin-off, another one has been confirmed, and here is what the author of the book has to say.

Taking to his website, George RR Martin shared a detailed response to the new Game of Thrones spinoff. He confirmed that a series on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow is happening and currently under the working title, Snow. The author revealed that he will be a part of the creative process.

“It was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us,” George RR Martin revealed. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet…” the Game of Thrones author added. “But Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific…” he continued about the Jon Snow spinoff

“Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that’s all,” Martin said. The show will take place after the events of GoT.

Game of Thrones’ ending received a lot of criticism from fans, but the new spinoffs, including House of the Dragons and the one on Jon Snow, are good news for the fans. And with George RR Martin involved in the process, one can expect it to be as good as the original.

