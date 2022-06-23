If there’s one couple that we really hope was a thing is Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. They met on the sets of the iconic show Friends and were a couple on screen and played Rachel and Ross respectively. While their fans loved their chemistry in the show, in 2021 Aniston revealed whether or not she b*nged Schwimmer – and well, can you guess the answer already? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Friends happens to be one of the most iconic shows of all time and starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry besides Aniston and Schiwmmer. Post the success of the show, all the members became an overnight sensation and enjoyed massive fan following ever since then.

Talking about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s off screen chemistry, well they both liked each other and have confessed this a few times already. It’s just it wasn’t the right time and they were both seeing different people.

In 2021, during an episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Jennifer Aniston revealed whether or not she b*nged David Schwimmer and said, “I would proudly say I b*nged Schwimmer if that happened, but no,” as reported by Us Weekly.

The Friends actress continued and said, “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time. It wouldn’t have worked.”

Talking about the on-screen chemistry between Ross and Rachel, the 53-year-old actress said, “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel. I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did,” while also swearing that she and Schwimmer never slept together. Haha!

Jennifer Aniston concluded and told the host Howard Stern, “And [Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow] would know [if we did] because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”

