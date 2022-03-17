NBC’s Friends – which ran from September 1994 to May 2004, is one of the most loved sitcoms to ever air on TV. The show was made immortal thanks to the splendid performances of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

Our question to you today is, would you like the show rebooted? And would it be with the OG six pals or with some new young actor? I don’t about your views yet by Lisa has shared her views. At the world premiere of Disney’s new comedy adventure ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ – at the El Capitan Theater on Tuesday, the actress was asked if she wanted a Friends reboot to happen and if she would like to be a part of it.

While interacting with Where Is The Buzz on the red carpet of the above-mentioned premiere, Friends’ Phoebe Buffay aka actress Lisa Kudrow said, “I don’t think there is gonna be a Friends reboot, at least not with any of us in it. Not that Marta and David (David Crane and Marta Kauffman) are writing.”

Are you sad? Well, that’s not all Lisa Kudrow had to say. The actress who won millions of hearts as Phoebe Buffay added, “But (if) you mean a reboot like they hire other actors… I would. I would love to see what the, what the now version of that would be. I would love to see what that would be.”

Lisa Kudrow wants to see a “Friends” reboot. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/pFEWlQV6CE pic.twitter.com/w4IOvC3DCL — WHEREISTHEBUZZ (@whereisthebuzz) March 16, 2022

While a complete new Friends show is something we still want, we were lucky to have gotten the much-awaited ‘The Friends,’ a special reunion of the gang last year which was released on. The special, released on August 26, featured the lead cast members including Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry and showed them getting back together on the set TV show and taking a trip down memory lane.

