Popular American sitcom Friends gained immense popularity and even continues to do so today even after decades of wrapping up. Everyone involved in the show over years has only received love and the fanbase widens with each passing year. While everyone including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and others have people crazy about them, one cast member who has a unique charm and an equally calmer and unique fanbase is Courteney Cox.

Having played Monica Geller on the show gave her global recognition and soon enough she was known to the world. The actor moved to films and even tried her luck there. Her talent supported her and she managed to be an influential and sought after name for years.

But would you believe there was even a time when Courteney Cox thought she was irrelevant and that Hollywood did forget her for a huge chunk of time? Well, yes it’s true. Cox herself has expressed that. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Variety, Friends star Courteney Cox revealed how post-Cougar Town, years went into finding the right thing and she didn’t feel any relevant. While she says she focused on her personal life and that a lot of it was her fault, she also revealed that Hollywood in aw ay forgot her.

Courteney Cox said, “I would say the years after Cougar Town, trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time. I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on the business side of things. And I think … out of sight, out of mind. And yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault, but I think also once I wasn’t driven, I think they probably forgot about me for a while.”

