It won’t be an exaggerated statement to say that ardent fans of Johnny Depp have been praying every single day to see their man flexible his muscles and spreading magic again on the big screen. The actor has been missing from the game since his last release Minamata. Thanks to the infamous divorce and a couple of more battles he is fighting against and because of his former wife Amber Heard. But looks like the dark clouds are finally moving and a ray of hope is shined as he is bouncing back to our screens in Puffins Impossible.

Yes, you heard that right, Depp is finally making a comeback to visual world with an animated series that will run for 18 episodes and is a follow up to his 2019 short series Puffins. The news is confirmed and even the Pirates Of The Caribbean star has rolled out a statement confirming his involvement. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Variety, Puffins Impossible is already bought by Apple and Amazon Prime. The show is about cute arctic birds led by a leader Johnny Puff, voiced by Johnny Depp. In the sequel to the 2019 series, Puff will become a ninja in the company of superheroes.

The production of Puffins Impossible has already begun in Serbia. “‘Puffins Impossible’ is a great story for all ages, witty and educational,” said Johnny Depp in a statement, noting that he hoped this spinoff will repeat the global success of “Puffins.”

“The work that has been done in just one year is simply amazing; I’m delighted with the creativity of people from Serbia,” added Depp. “Puffins Impossible” has become the first animated series to be produced in the Republic of Serbia.

This is finally a breather for Johnny Depp, who was surrounded with controversies for a major part of the past 2 years. The actor even had to let go of his biggest IP projects. While his exit from Fantastic Beast was confirmed, the makers of Pirates Of The Caribbean are still silent. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

