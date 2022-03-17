It is being said that The Batman will be available on HBO Max from 19th April. The Robert Pattinson starrer hit the silver screens on 1st March. Warner Bros went with just a theatrical release of the Matt Reeves directorial instead of a hybrid. This decision certainly helped them in the movie’s box office performance, unlike Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections.

The movie saw Pattinson making his DC debut in what is being called ‘one of the greatest detective stories’ despite essentially being a superhero film. His dark, rugged, grimy Caped Crusader paired up with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman take down Paul Dano’s Riddler.

It hasn’t been that long since The Batman was released, and now new reports suggest it might soon make its way to HBO Max. According to Deadline, after some technical error on the streaming service’s website, different premiere dates were revealed and are legitimate. As per the report, the Robert Pattinson starrer can be streamed on Tuesday, 19th April, until its proper release on 23rd April.

Considering that Warner Bros has planned to stream their movie 45 days after its theatrical release, the above-mentioned dates of The Batman make sense. However, no official statement or confirmation has been made, and it will be expected from the production company to hype up the streaming release.

While talking about the Robert Pattinson-led movie, it is currently reigning the box office globally. The DC flick will soon hit the $500 million milestone. With all the rave reviews it has been receiving, it looks like the film isn’t earning as per its potential.

Moreover, The Batman is disconnected from the general DCEU timeline, making it a little harder to touch that milestone. Unlike Marvel, DC hasn’t been able to crack the formula of making movies a huge commercial success.

