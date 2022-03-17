Benedict Cumberbatch compares his Doctor Strange with Robert Downey Jr Iron Man. The actor is all set to make his return in his second MCU standalone film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After appearing in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are excited to see what Marvel has planned for their next flick.

The film has been making quite a buzz in the showbiz world. Many cameos like that of Tom Cruise’s Tony Stark, Illuminati, Wolverine, Professor X, and many more MCU characters are rumoured. As we get closer to the release date, Cumberbatch speaks of his Stephen Strange having hints of RDJ’s Stark.

While speaking with KCRW about his latest movie, The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch talked about his Doctor Strange. He spoke about how his character has grown while comparing it with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. “If you’re not a people person, how would you do that? Well, I mean, the trademark snarkiness, the kind of off-the-cuff wit and put down, the sort of the ego behind that,” Benedict said.

“But also the enjoyable aspect of that, which is something we’ve seen very prevalent with Tony Stark, and especially Downey’s incandescent encapsulation of that, in his performance over the last decade,” Benedict Cumberbatch continued. “It’s definitely something where I feel it’s not just the goatees that the men have to talk about. There is a way that they have difficulty with other people or a manner in which their egos get the better of them,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor added.

“And their wit is something that comes up the full score on many occasions. I think that in the past, that has been the case with Strange,” Benedict said. We can all agree that both the MCU characters have a lot of sass in them and are known for their sarcasm.

Even though Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man didn’t get a lot of opportunities to work on MCU films, their extensive work in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was enough for fans to love the duo.

