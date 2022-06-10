South Indian movies have lately been garnering bigger box office numbers when compared to Bollywood films and their success is not just restricted to domestic BO. The latest release Vikram is doing well in different parts of the globe and most of it has to do with the three powerhouse performers that have been cast together in this Tamil actioner. According to a recent report, the movie is also setting new records in Kerala and let’s just say that the run is impressive so far.

For the unversed, the new action-drama hit the theatres on the third of this month and opened to somewhat decent hype. However, the occupancy increased once the reviews were out and most of it was in favour of the team. The movie has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features actors like Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Tamil superstar Suriya also has a cameo in the film which clearly added on to the hype around the film.

In the most recent turn of events, as per a report by Entertainment Tracker, the Tamil film Vikram made over ₹25 crores in the Kerala box office in the last seven days. It is the first time a Tamil movie has made such a high amount in the state in just the first week itself.

There could be several reasons for Vikram’s success in Kerala. The first one being positive word of mouth as most reviews have lauded the screenplay, direction and performances. Another reason would be the presence of Fahadh Faasil in the film as he is one of the most leading actors of Mollywood. It is yet to be seen how much the movie mints in the next few days with new releases lined up but so far, its run has been quite impressive.

