It was a low first week for Samrat Prithviraj as 55.05 crores* came in. Given the fact that superstar Akshay Kumar is leading the show, Aditya Chopra has produced the film and there are mega bucks invested in this film which was being pitched as a magnum opus for last three years, the numbers are not in line with the expectations.

The kind of stature that Akshay Kumar enjoys warrants mega bucks and this one has turned out to be a box office disappointment.

Samrat Prithviraj did have its moments and the scale showed too. However, the narrative was the kind that was uneven and as a result the end result wasn’t the kind that befitted its leading man. As a result, even hardcore fans weren’t really enthused, due to which post the push that it got on Sunday, the momentum started going down from Monday onwards. For the film to do even reasonably well, collections needed to be closer to the double digits but then Monday numbers of 5 crores sealed its fate.

As is the case with Akshay Kumar films though, one can well expect the satellite numbers to be quite high on premiere and the OTT outcome to be impressive, given the fact that he brings in clean family entertainment each time around. That would ensure the commercial prospects of Samrat Prithviraj to be salvaged. Unfortunately though at the box office, the final results are a dampener.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

