It’s been 10 days since Bollywood’s most loved and renowned singer KK passed away. The singer breathed his last On May 31 after concluding a musical event in Kolkata. However, later, Kolkata Police filed a case of unnatural death which was later ruled out in the final postmortem report. KK’s family, friends and fans are yet to come to terms with the singer’s death, we bring to you one of the most unknown facts about the singer’s first paycheck.

KK has crooned some of the most loved songs like Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Pal and many other songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and other languages.

Not many know, before becoming a renowned Bollywood singer. KK has crooned over 3000 jingles. In fact, the singer has begun with jingles only. However, what had left KK ecstatic was his first paycheck. Reportedly, KK had assumed that he will be paid 500 bucks when music director Ranjit Barot flashed 5 fingers after he had asked KK about his rate. KK who was completely unaware of the industry standards had kept quiet.

However later, when KK finally received his first paycheck he was stunned and surprised to see a check that was actually Rs 5000. Yes, you heard that right! KK, who was expecting his first paycheck to be Rs 500 was over the moon when he got Rs 5000.

For the unversed, KK’s voice was noticed by people when his jingle with Loy Mendonsa had aired on TV.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, KK had called himself media shy. Speaking to the portal in 2018, he had said, “I have always been media shy, and you won’t see my photos much in the media. I think that’s why people don’t know who I really am. It happens so many times with me that after a concert fans come up to me and ask that are you really KK and have you really sung songs like Tadap Tadap or Alvida ? I know they are not misinformed, or anything like that, but it’s just that they haven’t seen me much. So, they don’t know what I really look like.”

KK had further added, “After I sing a song, I keep a track of it just for a short time. Just the first few reactions. After that, I don’t really take note of how well a particular song has done. It is only at shows when fans keep asking me to sing a particular song that I end up realising that it’s a big hit.”

Coming back, we will get to hear KK’s last song in Pankaj Tripathi led Sherdil. For more such unknown facts and trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi!

