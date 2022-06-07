Pankaj Tripathi On Receiving IIFA: "I Was Speechless & Couldn't Say Much On The Stage"

Pankaj Tripathi, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Anurag Basu directorial ‘Ludo’ at the 22nd edition of IIFA, recalls his moment on stage as an overwhelming experience as it was something that he experienced for the first time in his life.

Recollecting the moment he walked up on stage to hold the coveted trophy, Pankaj says, “It was an overwhelming experience, an incredible and emotional moment for me. Receiving standing ovation, cheers and clapping from the audience at one of the world’s biggest packed auditoriums.”

Pankaj Tripathi further shares that a barrage of appreciation that he received at the venue left him speechless, “I have never experienced before such an enthusiastic reaction and acceptance from the audience including the international audience live on stage. Due to this overwhelming response I was speechless and couldn’t say much on the stage.”

“It’s very courteous and a great honour to receive warm reception and love and an award on international soil,” he adds.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in ‘Sherdil’, which will be his leading role after the Satish Kaushik directorial ‘Kaagaz’. The film, based on real life incidents, is slated to release on June 24.

