Sidhu Moose Wala wasn’t just a great artist but also a wonderful human being. Over thousands of people had come to pay their last respects at his cremation in his native place. He lived a simple yet king-sized life and cared about the things we loved and respected. Today we bring you a fact about the late singer that we would often come to the bus stop to protect girls from eve-teasing and also paid their fees if they wanted to study further. How kind of him, isn’t it?

Sidhu was assassinated on May 29th, 2022 while he was going to visit his aunt in Mansa. Later Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang took the claim for his murder and called it a revengeful act after the late singer’s manager and his involvement was revealed in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in 2021.

Sidhu Moose Wala wasn’t just popular in the country but also internationally. Rapper Drake, Russ, and Lilly Singh paid their last tribute to ‘The Last Ride’ singer on social media. The Tribune got in touch with a girl from his village who revealed some heart-touching stories about him.

Sidhu Moose Wala often visited the bus stand in his village and protected girls from eve-teasers and not just that, he also paid the fees for the girls who wanted to study further. Wasn’t he a kind soul? He didn’t deserve this.

His entire village is mourning the loss of the late singer and how he was so down to earth. While he may have gone, his work will remain in our hearts forever.

Legends never die.

You’ll always be remembered, Sidhu Moose Wala.

