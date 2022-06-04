Bollywood’s Barbie Katrina Kaif is all set to return to the big screen with hai upcoming film Tiger 3 with superstar Salman Khan. Kaif is one hell of a talented and bankable actress and has won hearts worldwide for her role in films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Race, New York, Tiger, welcome and many more.

Katrina shares a good bond with other B-town members, especially Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt. Well, did you know that Kat had once set her sights on one of Alia’s famous roles? Read on to know the deets!

So, without further suspense, the role we are talking about which Katrina Kaif yearned for was Alia Bhatt’s Sakina in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 released film Gully Boy. Yup, that was indeed a shocker, but you read that right. Earlier during an interview with Zoom, Katrina when asked to name a character she would have loved to play and wished had been offered to her. She instantly answered, “I liked Alia’s role in Gully Boy. That was a lot of fun. It looked like it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Further in the interview, Katrina Kaif could not help but continue praising Alia Bhatt’s Sakina in Gully Boy. She also had taken it to her Instagram handle to express her love for Alia’s role in the film. She had written, “You light up the screen. Words fall short to describe you”.

Well, it would have been a delight to see Katrina playing the rowdy yet cute Sakina in Gully Boy. However, Alia has forever won our hearts for her role in the film.

Do you think Katrina Kaif would have aced the role of Sakina in Gully Boy if it would have been offered to her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

