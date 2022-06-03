Bollywood actor Salman Khan is usually lauded for his kind nature and good heart. But recently the actor has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The major reason for it is his attitude, which netizens find very ‘arrogant’ and ‘egoistic’.

Just yesterday, Bhaijaan was being trolled and accused of behaving rudely with a fan. Today he was trolled for snubbing Yo Yo Honey Singh during IIFA 2022. Well, now once again the actor is being slammed for his rude behaviour with TV and radio host Siddharth Kannan.

Recently, a video by Bollywood Now is making rounds on social media platforms which shows Salman Khan alongside Nora Fatehi and other actors. In the video, while getting introduced by famous Indian television host Siddharth Kannan, Salman interrupted him by saying, “Hello Namaste, Salam Alaikum, sat Sri Akal, kemcho, adab, assalamualaikum,…keep quiet. He’s bored us to death. How do you manage to do these things, So much, So, much…”

Later when the host said, “Aapse he sikha hai sir” ( I have learnt this from you), Salman Khan replied, “Mujhse itna kuch seekh liya tumne..” The actor later continued, “Ye IIFA wale bhi nahi mante, har eak IIFA mai issko leke aate hai, it is that, wo lul hai na before the storm that you guys are going to create tomorrow, that, ye lul period hai isska.” ( The people at IIFA also bring him back for every award function. He is calm before that storm which you guys are going to create tomorrow.) Hearing this everyone in the room were left in splits.



Well, fans were not so happy about how the actor made fun of the host in front of a live audience. They took it to the comments section of the video and shared their thoughts about the same. One user wrote, “So damn rude. Don’t know why people even bother inviting him”. Another wrote, “He is Rude and has Extremely Bad Attitude. Everywhere He Goes He DOSNT Have Anything Good To Say. He Just Abuse Women,” one user commented, “Peee ker aya lgta h sallu”. Another user said, “Salman is not funny nor amusing !!”.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen alongside Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in Radhe. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and was released on 13th May 2021. The actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and is scheduled to hit the screens on 21st April 2023. Apart from this, the actor is also making a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is going to release on 11 August 2022.

