Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the film industry. She has delivered some blockbuster films like Padmavaat, Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to name a few.

Back in 2020, the actress made headlines when she visited JNU and stood with the students in solidarity with the students that year during a protest. However, the Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy did not like it.

As reported by Republic, when the senior BJP leader was asked about his views on Deepika Padukone’s decision to show solidarity with JNU leftists, he claimed he had no idea who she is. He then scoffed at the idea of people worrying about ‘cinema people’ and their political views.

Subramanian Swamy then said, “Is she from any party?”

Deepika Padukone visited JNU at a time when her film Chaapak was released. While many called her action a publicity stunt to promote her upcoming film, some vehemently opposed the idea. One of them was filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. As reported by The Indian Express, he said, “Deepika chose to make a film like Chhapaak. She has challenged the very notion of what a Bollywood heroine should look like. That’s also a kind of protest, no?. And her going to JNU was in continuity with that same sentiment, no? I don’t think it was a stunt.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone made the Cannes 2022 red carpet her fashion playground as the actress served super stylish looks and had the world’s attention on her. It has been a few days since Deepika returned to Mumbai after a 10-day long stay in the French Riveria.

At Cannes 2022, as part of the jury, Deepika watched several films and deliberated on them with a team of at least 8 other jury members from across the globe.

