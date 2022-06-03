Today marks the wedding anniversary of Bollywood’s most loved and power-couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. After falling in love with each other, the couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple has had their share of ups and downs and have even been through thick and thin in their personal as well as professional lives. As Big B and Jaya celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary today, i.e, June 3, 2022, we bring you an interesting anecdote from their personal lives.

Owing to the nature of the job, Amitabh Bachchan has often landed in controversies and during their earlier interview, Jaya Bachchan revealed how she reacted to it.

During their appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal show, when Jaya Bachchan was asked if she ever questions his husband whenever his name pops up in the gossip columns, she quickly said, “No” adding, “because I think it’s very cheap.” She went on to add, “I have been in this industry, I know. I mean, I am his wife, it would be a pity if I start questioning him about things that journalist, who is a fourth person who has written it. Not at all. It’s not important.”

On the same show, Jaya Bachchan had also confessed to seeing ‘danger’ on her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. She had revealed that she was ‘frightened’. Jaya Bachchan told Simi Garewal, When I first met him, I saw danger. I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me and I allow him to do that. (But) It’s not like he would dictate things to me, it’s just that even if he said something to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people.”

Later, Mrs. Bachchan confessed and nodded in agreement when Big B called it a love at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan further added, “Love at first sight is a connotation that has been so badly abused, in spoken word and written word that it’s lost its meaning. So we don’t want to be put in that category. You know the beautiful thing about this is, we haven’t made a commitment yet. We’re still groping in the dark. It’s an alien area, it’s new to us. And what I think is, it just happened.”

Team Koimoi wishes Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan a very Happy Anniversary!

