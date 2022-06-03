Piracy has become a raging concern for filmmakers as it tends to affect the box office collection of movies at least to some extent. The film Samrat Prithviraj is the most recent victim of this phenomenon as the movie has already gotten leaked on a bunch of popular sites. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was even made available on YouTube, within minutes after the end of the first day, first show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Akki’s film hit the theatres on June 3, 2022, and the response to it has been mostly positive. The film has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and apart from Kumar, features actors like Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij in key roles. The plot of this movie narrates the story of King Prithviraj Chauhan, who is known for his courage and the famous battle he had with Muhammad of Ghor.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was subjected to piracy through popular torrent websites which are used around the country. TamilRockers was reportedly the one to leak the film first which was in turn followed by websites like FilmyWap and Movierulz.

Leaking movies on the networking site Telegram is also common since the last few months and Samrat Prithviraj was no exception to this trend. Apart from this the film also allegedly appeared on the global video streaming platform YouTube for a few minutes before being pulled down.

Even though Piracy laws exist in India, almost every big movie falls victim to these torrent sites. They leak films within minutes of their release, which is one of the reasons why some makers (for eg. KGF Chapter 2), put up specific notes requesting fans to not support such illegal sites. However, the move has not really helped so far.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Salman Khan Loses It As Riteish Deshmukh Calls Maniesh Paul “The Best Host Ever”; Latter Reacts, “Sorry Galti Ho Gaya” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram