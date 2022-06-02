Akshay Kumar’s latest release Samrat Prithviraj recently held a special screening ahead of its box office release. The occasion was attended by the entire star cast and director of the movie. Along with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the screening.

It was noted that the Union Home Minister claimed to have seen a movie in the theatre with his family after 13 long years.

Well, after the special screening ended, Amit Shah spoke a few words about Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and how he loved the directors, actors and producers working on the movie. He said in Hindi, “As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India’s cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians.” He added, “I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film.” He said in Hindi.

Amit Shah also talked about how the Samrat Prithviraj reflects Indian culture in its entirety and how the movie also subjects women to empowerment. He said, “The film firmly displays the political power and freedom of women to make choices in the medieval period.” Soon after he finished his words, Amit started to leave the stage along with his family. Just before leaving, he looked at his wife Sonal and sweetly said, ‘Chalo Hukum’ (let’s go, my highness). Hearing this, smiles spread around the room as everyone started giggling.

#WATCH This film depicts Indian culture of respecting women & empowering women. A cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at : Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a special screening of the film Samrat Prithviraj in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TmKZZDHYoa — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s movie Samrat Prithviraj is a historical drama which shows the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan and his war against Muhammad of Ghor. The movie was made on a budget of ₹300 crores and was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie stars Akshay alongside 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Sonu Sood and many more.

