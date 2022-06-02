Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar is ready to release tomorrow. The much-talked-about period drama also stars debutante Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and Sanjay Dutt. Recently, India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah watched the film in a special screening arranged for him, and he has nothing but positive words to say.

Advertisement

Amit Shah says, “Samrat Prithviraj is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture. The film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women.”

Advertisement

“Our 1000 years of the fight has not been in vain, a cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at. Overcoming many obstacles and difficulties, today India’s pride, greatness, culture and our ‘Swadharma’ have once again been restored to the same glory,” he adds.

Amit Shah summed up by saying, “I congratulate the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, especially the creative Art direction of this film.”

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: SS Rajamouli Showers Praises On Aamir Khan, Says “Can’t Wait To Watch This One In Theatres”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram