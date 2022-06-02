Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar is all set to hit big screens tomorrow across the globe. It’s amongst the most expensive Bollywood films but surprisingly, there’s a low buzz among the audience and it could be clearly seen through its advance booking. What’s even shocking is that the film is lagging behind Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had more of a restricted subject.

The film has been in the news for a long and is one of the biggest projects for Yash Raj Films. It marks the reunion of Akshay with YRF after 15 long years. He had worked with the production house way back in 2007 for Tashan. The film had tanked at ticket windows and now with the period drama based on the great Indian warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, the actor is looking forward to rubbing that off.

Surprisingly, despite being in talks on social media and promotions, Samrat Prithviraj isn’t living up to the hype in advance booking trends. In fact, the numbers that are coming in are shockingly low. Sacnilk.com’s report states that the period drama has witnessed an advance booking of 2.17 crores (till yesterday evening). It’s very low for such a big release. As the matter of fact, the numbers are lagging behind Gangubai Kathiwadi which earned a little over 4 crores for its day 1 advance booking.

With still a day left for the release, let’s see how far Samrat Prithviraj goes in advance booking. Ideally, the big screen entertainer should bag at least 10 crores through advance ticket sales to take a big start. As of now, that looks very tough and a lot depends on spot bookings tomorrow.

