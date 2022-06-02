Singer KK’s untimely demise on May 31 left his family, friends and fans shocked. The artist who began his musical journey in 1996 and became the voice of many superstars – including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more – passed away after performing at a concert in Kolkata.

While we all know that the much-loved artist’s last track that was released was ‘Yeh Hausle’ from the Ranveer Singh-led 83, we now have come across reports suggesting which film will feature his last recorded track. Read on.

According to Wikipedia – and as carried by other websites, KK has sung a song for the third instalment of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3. This means the artist’s last track will feature in the action-thriller slated to release on Eid 2023. If this information is true then fans will get to hear the ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’ singer one last time and they couldn’t be happier.

In the past, KK has lent his voice a number of times to Salman Khan. Some of their past collaborations – that proved to be a hit include Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, O Jaana from Tere Naam, Humko Pyar Hua from Ready, Laapata from Ek Tha Tiger, Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Main Agar from Tubelight. If this news is true, we bet this last song will make it to the favourites of his fans.

Talking about the artist and his demise, the singer performed live in a concert in Kolkata. Hours after his performance, the musician felt uneasy on reaching his hotel room and collapsed. Reportedly, he was declared dead in the hospital on arrival.

As per reports, KK’s funeral is going to take place today in Mumbai. Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had also given a gun salute to the singer at the Rabindra Sadan. Media reports even suggested that Mamata had taken a flight to the city to supervise the arrangements while KK’s post-mortem was being conducted at SSKM Hospital.

May his soul rest in peace.

