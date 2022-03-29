Bajrangi Bhaijaan stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Haarshali Malhotra in the lead roles. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film was a box-office hit.

Recently, Bollywood’s screenwriter and songwriter Neelesh Misra shared a throwback video from the launch of Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s song. Kuch Toh Bata is crooned by Jubin Nautyal and is penned by Misra. The clip, shared by the famous lyricist, sees Jubin singing the song at the launch in front of the media. Sharing the same, Neelesh revealed that he wasn’t informed about the launch event despite him being the lyricist of the song.

Taking to his Facebook account, Neelesh Mishra shared the video and captioned it, “I am the lyricist of this song but I was never informed of this launch after the release of the film years ago. This video appeared on my timeline today and I was reminded. That’s how lyricwriters are treated in Hindi films…”

Neelesh Misra has many songs including Jadu Hai Nasha Hai, Kyun, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai, and many more songs to his credit. Now his post is going viral on the web and fans have written comments in support of the lyricist. Earlier, Neelesh along with other writers like Swanand Kirkire and Varun Grover had taken to social media to criticize online music streaming platforms for not crediting lyricists. He had Tweeted, “Music launches have been held without the lyricist getting prominence.”

“For years, lyricwriters have got no mention on most radio stations or TV reality shows playing songs. And now OTT platforms have taken the same route. The lyric writer stands at the end of the line,” Neelesh Misra wrote further.

Meanwhile, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is making headlines for its sequel. In December last year, Salman Khan confirmed that they will soon announce the sequel to the 2015 comedy-drama which was helmed by Kabir Khan.

