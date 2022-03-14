Rana Daggubatti is one of the most acclaimed actors in South Cinema. The actor is not only known for his acting skill but is also quite famous for his business ideals. Recently the actor spoke about how happy he was the global technology leaders are funding his project Ikonz. Let’s see what the actor has to say.

Talking about his current venture Ikonz, it is a global platform that helps to manage all the digital assets and also helps monetize digital IPs, NFTs across metaverses. The company was founded in August 2021 and has been in demand ever since.

In a recent conversation with National Herald, actor Rana Daggubatti expressed his happiness regarding funds received by Ikonz from global technology leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. The Baahubali actor explained, “As an IP owner, the world of blockchain presents both incredible possibilities as well as challenges on the best way to identify and focus on the best and most credible opportunities.”

Rana Daggubatti continued, “A world-class blockchain aggregation company is the best way I and other IP owners could have found to start managing and monetising IP assets on a global stage in multiple formats be NFTs, avatars, or even basic rights management.” The actor also, “I am excited to begin this new chapter as a co-founder at Ikonz we are happy to partner with the Indian biggest IPs such as ‘Amar Chitra Katha’, ‘Tinkle’, and SureshProductions and lead away into the metaverse.”

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubatti was last seen in Bheemla Nayak which was directed by Saagar K Chandra. The movie came out on 25th February 2022 and revolves around events of a brutal ego clash between an upright police officer and a retired army havildar. The movie starred Rana alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon.

