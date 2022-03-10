Prabhas is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry right now. The actor has been gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam that releases tomorrow and the buzz around the film is quite strong. Not just the box office fanatics, fans but also critics are waiting for this biggie.

Advertisement

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and in a recent interview, the Baahubali actor opened on people stop diversifying Bollywood or South Indian film industry but instead be known as ‘Big film industry’ from India. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Not just Prabhas but many Indian actors have opened up on this topic and don’t like to get classified as South Indian actors or Bollywood actors. Radhe Shyam is a pan India release with a humongous budget and is expected to do a great opening at the box office. The actor isn’t leaving any milestone to promote the film and is going all out to make it his next big success.

Talking to ETimes, Prabhas opened up on actors shouldn’t be region-specific and said, “Many films are going to go that way in the future. We should be seen as one big film industry from India. Our cinema needs to reach every other place in the world, and that is the fight. Maybe we can make a film like The Lord of the Rings or Ben-Hur, but we need to have money for that, and we need all our audience which is such a huge population to watch it. Like films from China have reached Hollywood, then why not us? Why are we still saying Tamil, Telugu, Hindi? Why? Our journey towards that has started, and that is the exciting part.”

We totally agree with what the superstar said on the classification of the Hindi film industry.

Do y’all agree with Prabhas here? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Allu Arjun Kissed Kriti Kharbanda Publicly Shocking His Fans & Ram Charan, Netizens Said, “Ram Is Like ‘He’s Not My Cousin Anymore’”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube