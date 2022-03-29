Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam is one of those films that remains very close to everyone’s heart. For the film, the Wanted star was praised for his performance as well as his chemistry with Bhumika Chawla. In a recent chat, films director Satish Kaushik revealed Salman wasn’t convinced to play Radhe Mohan due to the wrong message his character gives. He also says that Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of his film.

Released in 2003, the film is a romantic action drama also featuring Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune, Ravi Kishan, Sarfaraz Khan, among others in supporting roles. It is a remake of Bala’s own Tamil film Sethu (1999) which starred Chiyaan Vikram. For the past few years, the filmmaker has spoken about the sequel but there’s no update about the same.

Director Satish Kaushik in an interview with Indian Express said films like Tere Naam cannot be remade as the audience wants to see change. He also revealed Salman Khan wasn’t ready to play the character of Radhe Mohan due to his flaws. Over the years, the film has also been called out by a certain section of society for highlighting toxic masculinity and misogyny.

Satish Kaushik said, “We’ll definitely need to adapt with the times. Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult,” and adds, “Salman Khan always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives a wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam.”

Comparing how boys try to impress girls in small towns using the wrong means even today, the filmmaker shares, “The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl.”

Talking more about the film like Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam, Satish Kaushik feels that it work with the urban audience but things are different in small towns, he says, “As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue altogether. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person.”

