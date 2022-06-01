Whether it be Fateh Singh from Sultan or Mahabir Bhati from Highway, Randeep Hooda has played each role with complete perfection. The actor is highly praised for the way he portrays his roles around the globe. Recently the actor talked about his body transformation journey for the movie Sarbjit and how it scared his mother.

The movie was released back in 2016 when Randeep played the titular role and was directed by Omung Kumar. The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Darshan Kumar, Ankur Bhatia and many more.

Recently Randeep Hooda was in a conversation with Brut India, where the actor spoke about him losing 30kg during the shoot of Sarbjit. The actor said that while learning about his role, he found out how Sarbjit was kept in a cell with very little food and he decided to starve himself to feel the pain. At the time, Randeep thought that he was looking like Brad Pitt from Fight Club after starving, so he decided to continue the process.

While talking about the whole physical transformation process for Sarbjit, Randeep Hooda said, “I dropped 30 kilos in all. And last 18 because the more weight I lost, the more I stopped eating, the better I looked. So I started looking like Brad Pitt from Fight Club.” Talking more about it he also added, “It gave me a lot emotionally, taught me a lot about how he must have felt deprived of things. I went crazy. I went mad. Solitude can kill you.”

The Sultan actor also claimed that after a while his mother could not see her son starving himself for a role and decided to leave for Haryana. Randeep said, “My mother was also here and she left. She said I can’t see you do this. She tried to stop me. She would make things that I like. She asked, ‘Why are you killing yourself?’ She left for Haryana, saying ‘I can’t take this anymore.’”

Talking about the working front, Randeep Hooda was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani for the movie Radhe. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and was released on 13th May 2021.

