If you enjoy watching spy comedies, a lesser-known series deserves your attention. We are talking about Chuck, which stars Shazam! actor Zachary Levi in the lead role. Read on to find out what the show is about and where to watch it online.

Chuck – Plot Summary & Main Cast

Created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, the series follows an underachieving computer geek, Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi), whose life takes an unexpected turn when he receives an encrypted email from his former roommate, who is now a CIA agent. The email uploads top-secret government information directly into Chuck’s brain. Now, a CIA and NSA agent must join forces to protect him and exploit his skills for various high-stakes missions.

Besides Zachary Levi in the lead role, the show also features Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, and Sarah Lancaster, among other cast members.

Chuck – Critical Response, IMDb Rating & OTT Platform

The series holds an impressive overall 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with an audience score of 92%. The site’s critics’ consensus for Season 1 reads, “A smart mix of workplace comedy and spy thriller conventions, Chuck is funny, sharply paced, and deftly written.” Moreover, on IMDb, Chuck has a solid overall user rating of 8.2/10. Spanning five seasons and 91 episodes, the series originally aired from 2007 to 2012. All five seasons are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in both India and the U.S.

Chuck Season 1 Trailer

You can watch the Season 1 trailer of Chuck to get a glimpse of the lead character, the entertaining plot, and the show’s espionage setting.

