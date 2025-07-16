The Sandman is ruling Netflix’s global charts again despite all the noise around its creator Neil Gaiman. The series, based on DC’s comic series, is still pulling in millions following its return with season 2 and within days of its release on July 3, it climbed to the number two spot worldwide between June 30 and July 6.

It only fell behind The Waterfront, which was sitting at the top for weeks. However, with 5.3 million views in its first few days, the response was far from quiet.

Neil Gaiman Controversy Doesn’t Slow Down The Sandman’s Popularity

According to Screenrant, this is not the first time The Sandman has done well. Even season 1, which dropped much earlier, ranked number 9 on the global charts just a few days back. As of now, The Sandman holds the 3rd position just behind the South Korean sensation Squid Game (#1) and Under a Dark Sun (#2), per Flixpatrol.

All hail the king. The Sandman Season 2 is the #1 most watched English-language series on Netflix this week! pic.twitter.com/RjYEYbv44h — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 16, 2025

The controversy around Gaiman, who faced multiple s-xual assault accusations in 2024, does not seem to have slowed things down much. While debates continue in the background, viewers have clearly returned for Dream and his realm.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2 Release Date Locked In

The second volume of season 2 arrives on July 24. Netflix, with volume 1 pulling such strong numbers so fast, will be watching closely. The show’s momentum has not dipped much, and the second half is likely to continue that upward curve.

However, even with this success, The Sandman won’t be coming back for more. It was planned as a two-season run from the start and Gaiman’s allegations did not lead to its end as the story was always meant to wrap up with Dream’s arc in season 2.

Endlessly devoted – then and now. Watch The Sandman Season 2 Vol. 1 now. pic.twitter.com/Jf6Vrnh96g — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 4, 2025

Now, as both The Sandman and The Witcher head toward their finales, Netflix may be preparing to fill the dark fantasy gap.

