Sandman is back with its second and final season, making it a bittersweet moment for fans of the fantasy series. While they are happy to get more of their favorite universe and characters, they are aware there won’t be any more. The Tom Sturridge starrer has made a place in the hearts of viewers.

The show is based on the comic book of the same name by Neil Gaiman. Tom’s portrayal of Morpheus in the drama has managed to impress not just comic fans but also audiences who found the show intriguing and worthy of watching. Here’s what we know about season 2 including its date and cast.

Sandman Season 2: Release Date & What To Expect

Season 2 of Sandman will be released on Netflix in two parts. Volume one, consisting of six episodes, will be out on July 3, 2025. The second volume, consisting of the remaining five episodes, will be released on July 24, 2025.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg who is also the writer and executive producer revealed, “This season is about Dream’s having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings — which he doesn’t even admit to having.” He added, “Sooner or later, we all have to reckon with the fact that the struggles we face are often of our own making.”

Sandman Season 2: Returning & New Cast

When it comes to the cast, Tom Sturridge will continue to lead as Morpheus also known as Dream. Kirby will be back as Death, Mason Alexander Park will be seen as Desire, and Donna Preston will be back as Despair. There are several new additions to the cast of the show as the finale heats up.

Ruairi O’Connor will be seen as Orpheus, a poet, musician, oracle, and the only child of Calliope and Dream. Freddie Fox will be playing Loki, the god of chaos and a charming, seductive shape-shifter. Clive Russell plays Odin, the father of Thor, brother of Loki, and a longtime ally of Dream. Laurence O’Fuarain will essay Thor, the storm god who is very brusque and rude.

Ann Skelly will be Nuala while Douglas Booth will play Cluracan, the royal emissaries of the Faerie court and siblings who are opposites but devoted to each other. Jack Gleeson plays Puck, a malevolent hobgoblin and the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Up next, Indya Moore is Wanda, a security agent for an exclusive travel firm and a professional driver.

Steve Coogan is the voice of Barnabas, who is loyal, loving, cynical and outspoken. As for why the second season will be the finale, Allan revealed, “The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season.”

