Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again

Just when you think Daredevil: Born Again couldn’t get any darker or more chaotic, the post-credits scene comes swinging in like Frank Castle with a grudge and a shotgun. After a finale packed with betrayals, vigilante bans, and Fisk going full dictator mode, the post-credits moment reminds us that this war is far from over.

Matt may be licking his wounds and rallying his street-level Avengers, but Frank Castle? He’s not down for long. While Kingpin throws vigilantes into cages like party favors at a corruption gala, the Punisher is already working on his exit strategy, and it’s deliciously brutal.

Daredevil’s army might be forming in plain sight, but Frank is playing his own game in the shadows. The post-credits scene isn’t just a wink for fans, it’s a signal that blood, vengeance, and an epic street-level showdown are on the way. And with a new Punisher project coming soon, this scene might be the trigger pull that sets everything off in Season 2 and beyond.

Daredevil: Born Again Post-Credits Scene Explored

Forget Daredevil’s rooftop brooding or Kingpin’s city-wide crackdown, Daredevil: Born Again’s post-credits scene shifts the spotlight to a certain skull-logo-wearing antihero who’s locked, loaded, and very done playing nice. We find Frank Castle in a cage in Kingpin’s underground prison, calmly chatting with a clueless guard named Anthony Petruccio.

He’s not a deep-cut Marvel Comics villain, just a guy with terrible judgment. After some suspiciously polite banter, Frank goes full Castle-mode and snaps Petruccio’s hand like a breadstick at dinner. A cracking arm, a sound of the cage opening, and then a black screen. Classic Marvel mic drop.

We don’t see the aftermath, but it’s safe to say Frank doesn’t plan on staying caged. Will he bust out the Swordsman and other anti-Fisk prisoners on his way out? Or will he slip away solo, ghost-style, leaving them to rot while he gears up for a more personal mission?

Either way, this isn’t just an escape, it’s an opening act. Because in case you missed it, Jon Bernthal is officially back as Frank Castle, and he’s co-writing. The Punisher Special Presentation, dropping in 2026 alongside Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

The post-credits scene does more than tease Punisher’s next move, it sets the tone. This isn’t a team-up. It’s Frank Castle, unchained, likely hunting every corrupt cop, Fisk crony, and possibly even Bullseye. The Punisher’s mission is far from over, and judging by that smile before he snapped the guard’s hand, he’s having way too much fun getting started.

When Is Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Expected To Return?

So you sat through the credits, got your Punisher tease, and then, bam! The screen tells you, “Daredevil will return in season 2.” No post-credit ambiguity here. Marvel’s not playing coy; Matt Murdock is officially coming back for round two, and yes, his calendar is already booked for 2026. That means fans can start sharpening their billy clubs (metaphorically, of course).

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is already underway, which is great news if you’re still reeling from that wild finale. But before you get your hopes up for a surprise cameo in Avengers: Doomsday, let’s pump the brakes, because Charlie Cox likely won’t be suiting up there. Both projects are filming around the same time, and it seems Marvel wants to keep Daredevil grounded (literally) in Hell’s Kitchen while the multiverse collapses elsewhere.

We know that season 2 is eyeing a 2026 release, and it’ll likely drop alongside The Punisher Special Presentation. Whether that means a same-week team-up or a tag-team rollout over months remains a mystery, Marvel’s keeping that one in the vault (for now).

Bottom line? The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen isn’t done yet. He’s gearing up for war, Frank Castle’s back in action, and 2026 is shaping up to be one amazing year for street-level MCU chaos. Stay tuned, this saga is just heating up.

