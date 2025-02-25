Charlie Cox is returning as the fan-favorite Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in his show Daredevil Born Again. The Disney+ series still has a few days left before it premieres, but the first reactions are going viral on social media. People who watched the series’ first two episodes have a lot to say about it. Keep scrolling to learn more.

It has been created by Dario Scardapane and Matt Corman & Chris Ord. For the unversed, it is a revival and continuation of Daredevil, an earlier series produced by the previous Marvel Television production company and originally released on Netflix. Vincent D’Onofrio also returns in his villainous role of Kingpin. Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Jeremy Earl will also feature in the show.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Born Again is reportedly inspired by Frank Miller’s 1986 comic arc, but the series is not a direct adaptation. The story follows Matt Murdock continuing his fight for justice as Daredevil, with Kingpin rising in political power. The series will reportedly have nine episodes, and some lucky people have seen the first two of them and have shared their thoughts on social media platform X.

Check out the first reactions of the netizens on Daredevil Born Again’s first two episodes-

RayyanTCG said, “#DaredevilBornAgain is a worthy successor! Nails what made the original work, while moving these characters forward in shocking ways. The grounded tone and grit is there, and the writing is as great as before. The action even larger, and sharper. Traumatized, Overjoyed, Loved it!”

#DaredevilBornAgain is a worthy successor! Nails what made the original work, while moving these characters forward in shocking ways. The grounded tone and grit is there, and the writing is as great as before. The action even larger, and sharper. Traumatized, Overjoyed, Loved it! pic.twitter.com/ylKZAV7Xw2 — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) February 25, 2025

LiamTCrowley writes, “#DaredevilBornAgain has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close. Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout. Charlie & Vincent haven’t lost a step, Benson & Moorhead bring the sauce. Above all else, it’s EPISODIC. We *might* be back.”

#DaredevilBornAgain has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close. Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout. Charlie & Vincent haven’t lost a step, Benson & Moorhead bring the sauce. Above all else, it’s EPISODIC. We *might* be back. @screenrant pic.twitter.com/ArVsHm0cJg — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) February 25, 2025

Brandon Davis praising the show said, “#DaredevilBornAgain comes out SWINGING!It’s a TRUE continuation of the Netflix series. Cox & D’Onofrio haven’t missed a beat! Some VFX moments are a weak spot. It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners. Really solid first 2 eps. Really enjoyed and want to see more!!”

#DaredevilBornAgain comes out SWINGING! It’s a TRUE continuation of the Netflix series. Cox & D’Onofrio haven’t missed a beat! Some VFX moments are a weak spot. It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners. Really solid first 2 eps. Really enjoyed and want to see more!! pic.twitter.com/AGDyExV5YZ — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 25, 2025

The Koalition’s Dana Abercrombie said, “#DaredevilBornAgain represents a new chapter that embraces a darker, realistic style while providing grounded, well-rounded characters filled with complicated pasts and emotions. It feels, looks, and sounds like the original while strongly emphasizing growth and change #Daredevil.”

#DaredevilBornAgain represents a new chapter that embraces a darker, realistic style while providing grounded, well-rounded characters filled with complicated pasts and emotions. It feels, looks, and sounds like the original while strongly emphasizing growth and change #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/UEgC4dVHXr — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) February 25, 2025

Kaids wrote, “Can finally tell you guys that #DaredevilBornAgain is the best thing the MCU has done since Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. There are no woke storylines for you to worry about, just mindless action and men doing manly things.”

Can finally tell you guys that #DaredevilBornAgain is the best thing the MCU has done since Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. There are no woke storylines for you to worry about, just mindless action and men doing manly things. pic.twitter.com/wjT9zNXuv5 — Kaids | #ElioHype 🌌🐒 (@lodinsxnl) February 25, 2025

Wong Updates shared, “#DaredevilBornAgain is a vision of what’s to come for the future of MCU television. It’s as if Marvel took The Substance and injected us straight back into the world of Daredevil. It easily has the most BRUTAL action in a Marvel project to date. Look out for a MAGICAL cameo.”

#DaredevilBornAgain is a vision of what’s to come for the future of MCU television. It’s as if Marvel took The Substance and injected us straight back into the world of Daredevil. It easily has the most BRUTAL action in a Marvel project to date. Look out for a MAGICAL cameo 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gzoCvoBKpQ — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) February 25, 2025

Culture Base’s report reads, “We just finish watching #DaredevilBornAgain and we are happy to report that Marvel television is back! The first 2 episodes set a new and incredibly high bar for fight choreography and action sequences in the MCU that stay true to the gritty and raw vibes from the original.”

We just finish watching #DaredevilBornAgain and we are happy to report that Marvel television is back! The first 2 episodes set a new and incredibly high bar for fight choreography and action sequences in the MCU that stay true to the gritty and raw vibes from the original. pic.twitter.com/YzD0dBtwSf — Culture Base (@Culture3ase) February 25, 2025

WHO LET US OUT said, “#DaredevilBornAgain is even better now, if thats even possible. More grit, 90’s style action and a heart dropping moment right from the start. From the camera work to the diner conversation. The blurred lines of what’s right & wrong when those closest are threatened comes to play. We are back baby! Let’s go Hells Kitchen!”

#DaredevilBornAgain is even better now, if thats even possible. More grit, 90’s style action and a heart dropping moment right from the start. From the camera work to the diner conversation. The blurred lines of what’s right & wrong when those closest are threatened comes to… pic.twitter.com/4LsfH1PeAZ — WHO LET US OUT (@Wholetusout) February 25, 2025

Brandon Norwood wrote, “Saw the first 2 episodes of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN & it pulls no punches. Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy. Would love to see more street level adult storytelling from Marvel.”

Saw the first 2 episodes of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN & it pulls no punches. Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy. Would love to see more street level adult storytelling from Marvel#DaredevilBornAgain #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/NRAVnAd9nU — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) February 25, 2025

BSL calls it a ‘spectacle’, as they wrote, “#DaredevilBornAgain’s first two episodes are an adrenaline rush unlike anything I’ve felt from the MCU in a long time. Being back in this world feels so good, and you can feel the love everyone involved has for the Netflix series. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio slip into their roles again effortlessly, and Michael Gandolfini is a scene-stealer. The action is BRUTAL and excellently choreographed from top to bottom. It’s truly a spectacle. This is a MAJOR win for Marvel Studios, and Season 2 can’t come soon enough!”

#DaredevilBornAgain’s first two episodes are an adrenaline rush unlike anything I’ve felt from the MCU in a long time. Being back in this world feels so good and you can feel the love everyone involved has for the Netflix series. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio slip into their… pic.twitter.com/aWhRJbFtup — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) February 25, 2025

Joaquín Teodoro stated, “#DaredevilBornAgain may be Marvel’s winning card. The start of the series is simply great and has one of the most intense prologues we have seen in the MCU. It does justice to the Netflix series and charts a rather dark journey for Matt Murdock.”

#DaredevilBornAgain may be Marvel’s winning card. The start of the series is simply great and has one of the most intense prologues we have seen in the MCU. It does justice to the Netflix series and charts a rather dark journey for Matt Murdock. pic.twitter.com/uMGxcVpwF8 — Joaquín Teodoro (@elreportedehoy) February 25, 2025

Therefore, fans can look forward to a series that honors the legacy of the original while introducing new elements and characters to enrich the Daredevil narrative within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox starrer Daredevil Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $2M Away From Reaching A Massive & Probably Its Final Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News