China’s Ne Zha 2 is minting cash left, right, and center. It is moving rapidly towards the $2 billion mark globally and will become the first animation to cross that milestone. But ahead of that, it is set to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home’s global haul to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. Scroll below for the deets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third installment in the Tom Holland-led franchise, released in 2021. The Marvel movie was a critical and commercial success. The film marked the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with their iconic villains, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The multiverse concept was exciting and fresh, tying together different Spider-Man franchises in a way never done before.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home featured strong fan service moments while maintaining deep emotional storytelling. It collected $814.86 million during its domestic run and $1.13 billion overseas, leading the global collection to $1.95 billion. It is the 7th highest-grossing film of all time. Now, Ne Zha 2 is set to beat the Marvel movie’s astonishing global haul.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected $10.2 million over 209K screenings on Monday. It registered the biggest 4th Monday in a single market ever. The film dropped by 61.8% last Monday. In just twenty-seven days, the Ne Zha sequel collected $1.88 billion from China alone. It has collected $1.91 billion worldwide so far. Based on the report, it has collected $1.6 million in pre-sales for 4th Tuesday, today. It is the first animated feature to reach this mark. It is set to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s global haul to become the 7th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It will achieve this today.

In the US, Ne Zha 2 has reached the $13.85 million cume, becoming the first Chinese movie to accomplish this mark. The Ne Zha sequel has also become the first animation to enter IMAX‘s top 10 highest-grosser list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

