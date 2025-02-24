Ne Zha 2 is an animated feature with great visuals. Therefore, it can best be experienced on IMAX screens. People are doing that as the film achieves a new milestone with its IMAX collections worldwide. The movie is being watched by people on every screen possible, it seems, especially in China, where it has garnered a historic box office collection. Scroll below for deets.

The animated features always appeal to a larger audience as they are mostly family movies, and this Chinese feature was released during the Chinese New Year. Therefore, it attracted more people, which is phenomenal and no one has ever witnessed. To score such a massive collection from a single market is a big deal and is not achieved in such a short number of days. For the unversed, IMAX screens provide the best cinema experience due to their large screen size, superior image quality, and immersive sound system, making the viewing experience feel more lifelike and impactful compared to standard cinema screens.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 has become the first animation to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films in IMAX theatres. The movie has accumulated $131 million so far from IMAX theatres. It has become IMAX’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time globally and the first animation to join this glorious list.

Meanwhile, the Ne Zha sequel collected a massive $48.4 million on Sunday at the Chinese box office across 238K screenings. The animated feature scored the biggest 4th Sunday, declining only –42.9% from last Sunday. It has collected $1.87 billion from China alone in just 26 days. It has collected $2 million in pre-sales for 4th Monday. In the United States, it collected $4.4 million, achieving a place in the domestic top 5 list.

Therefore, Ne Zha 2’s worldwide haul is $1.9 billion, making it the first animation to achieve this number. Despite being the highest-grossing animation ever, the Ne Zha sequel continues to earn astonishing numbers at the box office worldwide.

Ne Zha 2 was released on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

