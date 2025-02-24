There are very few who get a chance to change their destiny, but Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane used the opportunity well since the re-release of their 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam now stands at a total box office collection of 42.9 crore, including the initial run and re-run.

Budget & Recovery

The film is mounted on a reported budget of 15 – 18 crore at the box office and with the 42.9 crore total collection it has churned out a profit of 138.33%. The romantic drama helmed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru is already a hit and still needs to earn 11.1 crore at the box office to claim the superhit verdict, which might be impossible now!

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 17

On the seventeenth day, the third Sunday, February 23, Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release earned 25 lakh at the box office, despite Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava roaring. This 25 lakh was a slight drop from the previous day, which brought 35 lakh to the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office.

Week 1: 26.85 crore

Week 2: 6.25 crore

Day 15: 20 lakh

Day 16: 35 lakh

Day 17: 25 lakh

Re-Release Total: 33.9 crore

Intial Run: 9 crore

Total: 42.9 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam VS Shah Rukh Khan’s Tragic Love Stories!

Harshvardhan and Mawra Hocane’s romantic drama has surpassed the profits made by the three biggest tragic love stories of Shah Rukh Khan – Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara, and Devdas! In fact, Sanam Teri Kasam’s profit of 138.3% is almost 239% higher than the combined profit of Veer Zara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Devdas!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas was mounted on a budget of 30 crore and earned 41 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 36.67%. Meanwhile, Veer Zara registered 50% profit on its collection of 33 crore against a budget of 22 crore. Kal Ho Naa Ho delivered a 37.8% profit on a 38.6 crore collection against a budget of 28 crore!

Collectively, these films earned a profit of 40.75% against a cumulative collection of 112.6 crore on a collective investment of 80 crore! Sanam Teri Kasam is definitely a winner!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 3: Continues Its Steady Run, Earning Winning Numbers Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News