Indian Cinema is currently celebrating the biggest festival of re-releases this year all of them working like wonders at the box office. After the massive success of Ghilli, Rockstar, Tummbad and Laila Majnu’s re-releases at the box office, now Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release is roaring with Shah Rukh Khan settling some scores that he could not in the initial release.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Box Office

After 10 days, the film stands at 3.15 crore net in India and almost $14K in the UK. It is currently, the most successful re-release out of the lot, performing better than Karan Arjun and Pushpa Hindi re-release.

Only 5.5 Crore To Turn History

Shah Rukh Khan, with Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release, is now only 5.5 crore away from turning the box office history and earning a major record that he failed to achieve when the film was released in 2003.

2003 Hindi Box Office

In 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan earned 38.60 crore in total. It was the second-highest-grossing film of 2003 and lost the top spot to Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya that earned 47.25 crore at the box office.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Total Box Office

Adding the 3.15 crore from the re-release the total collection of Kal Ho Naa Ho stands at 41.75 crore. It needs only 5.5 crore at the box office to turn tables and become the highest-grossing film of 2003. However, it would definitely be a very tough record to achieve since it has already earned only 3.15 crore in 10 days! But waiting for some magic to unfold!

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2003.

Koi Mil Gaya: 47.25 crore Kal Ho Naa Ho: 41.75 crore (including re-release) The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy: 26.50 crore Munna Bhai MBBS: 23.20 crore Baghban: 20.70 crore

