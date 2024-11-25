Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in key roles, wrapped up its fourth weekend at the worldwide box office. Following its trend of witnessing a surge during weekends, the film enjoyed a good score of almost 9 crores between the fourth Friday and Sunday. As compared to the competitor, Singham Again, it earned a much higher number. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 24 days!

The beginning of the fourth week saw a big reduction in shows for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel due to multiple new releases. Despite the reduced show count, it did a decent job in terms of occupancy. On the fourth Friday, the horror comedy earned 1.45 crores* in India. On Saturday, there was a jump, and 2.60 crores* came in. Again, there was growth on Sunday, and 3.45 crores* came in.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in 7.50 crores* during the fourth weekend, taking the total collection to 268.20 crore* net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 316.47 crore* gross. In the overseas market, the film has slowed down, and during the weekend, only 13 lakh* were registered, which pushed the overall tally to 88.94 crore* gross. Speaking about the fourth weekend only, the Kartik Aaryan starrer did a business of 8.98 crore* gross globally.

Combining the total Indian gross and overseas gross, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 405.41 crore* gross after 24 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 268.20 crores

India gross- 316.47 crores

Overseas gross- 88.94 crores

Worldwide gross- 405.41 crores

From here, the Anees Bazmee directorial will aim to add another 10 crores to its tally before Pushpa 2 arrives. Let’s see how far it goes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

