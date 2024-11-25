The theatres are filled with some amazing movies. Gladiator II and Wicked’s Glicked clicked with the fans, and they both earned winning numbers on their debut weekends. However, films like The Wild Robot are still collecting strong collections overseas on their 10th weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

Besides Wicked and Gladiator, Red One and Venom: The Last Dance are also running in the theatres. The animated feature is defying all odds and collecting great numbers despite the tentpole and multi-starrer releases. It is around $5 million away from hitting the $180 million mark at the international box office. It recently passed the domestic run of A Quiet Place: Day One. The film might even surpass the global collection of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Wild Robot by Chris Sanders collected winning numbers on its 10th weekend. It grossed a splendid $3.8 million this weekend across the international markets. It reportedly played over 77 places and reached the overseas cume of $176.7 million. It has yet to be released in some of the other places in the world.

At the North American box office, The Wild Robot has collected $140.7 million so far, and with the $176.7 million overseas cume, it stands at a $317.4 million global cume. The animated feature is reportedly eyeing a worldwide collection between $335 and $350 million. It was made on an estimated budget of $78 million and has raked in over 4X of the production budget.

Since its release, The Wild Robot has occupied a favorable spot in the domestic top five, but with the plethora of new movies, It has slipped to a lower spot. However, it is still holding its ground and fighting to achieve the next milestone.

Chris Sanders‘ The Wild Robot was released in the theatres on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

