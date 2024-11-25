Moana 2 is getting ready to hit the theatres this week around Thanksgiving and is setting all sorts of records with its pre-sales. Now, in China, it has set a post-COVID record for Disney animations, surpassing the pre-sales collections of multiple movies, including Despicable Me 4 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Scroll below for the deets.

Last month, it set a similar record with its advance booking and even surpassed Inside Out 2. It is currently the highest-grossing film of the year. For the unversed, Moana was released in 2016 and was a massive success at the box office. The animated feature was a critical success, securing two nominations at the 89th Academy Awards. The sequel was directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. It will be released around Thanksgiving and is a perfect watch for the occasion.

Moana 2 will also be released in China on Friday, two days after it was released in the US on Wednesday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the sequel’s pre-sales have started in China. The sequel finished the pre-sales for the November 28- December 1 time period by collecting a solid $162K. It collected this amount on the first day of the advance booking. It has registered the biggest for Disney animations post-COVID.

It has grossed more than Despicable Me 4’s $127K, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $142K, Dune 2’s $87K, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $91K. It has also surpassed the pre-sales numbers of Migration and Wish—the former movie collected $7K, while the latter grossed a solid $20K. Moana 2 has also beaten Aquaman 2’s $97K, The Flash’s $125K, and Batman’s $175K.

The limited previews for the movie will be held on Thursday, November 28. Previously, online retailer Fandango reported that the sequel set records with its first-day advance ticket sales. The report via THR also mentioned that the animated musical has sold more tickets than any other 2024 animated movie, including this year’s blockbuster, Inside Out 2.

Moana 2’s voice cast includes Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and Rose Matafeo. The film will be released in China on November 29 and in the US on November 27.

