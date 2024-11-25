Gladiator II is setting new records in filmmaker Ridley Scott’s career. The film has collected almost double the original movie’s opening weekend earnings. The film has an ensemble cast of Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal. The film had an enormous budget, reportedly between $200 and $250 million. Scroll below for its box office details.

The movie clashed with Wicked at the box office, and the phenomenon has been termed Glicked, similar to what happened last year with Barbie and Oppenheimer’s release. It has landed on the industry’s predictions with its debut weekend collections. The film takes place years after the events of the first movie, with Paul playing the son of Russell Crowe’s character.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Gladiator II collected a decent $55.5 million on its debut weekend in the US. Although the film received mixed reactions, it turned out to be the second-biggest opening weekend of director Ridley Scott’s career and his biggest in 24 years, only below Hannibal’s $58 million debut.

Gladiator II has also registered the 3rd biggest opening for R-rated movies in 2024, nearing Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $56.5 million. The sequel has collected almost double the original film’s $34.8 million opening weekend. For the unversed, the historical epic was released in some international markets before its domestic release. Then, It also gave the director his biggest international opening ever by collecting $87 million in its debut weekend. The film has crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office, which shall be discussed in a separate article.

Gladiator II, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, was released in the US on November 22. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics gave it an above-average 72% rating, while the audience rating stands at a strong 84%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

