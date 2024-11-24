Red One does not fail to surprise the exhibitors as it collects winning numbers on the second Friday; such is the power of Dwayne Johnson. The film is close to hitting the first significant milestone at the US box office and is also heading for a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was initially scheduled to be released on Prime Video worldwide in time for Christmas last year, but the film suffered because of the Hollywood strikes. Therefore, the makers decided to release it in theatres to make up for the production budget before releasing it on digital platforms. It is already setting records for a Big Tech streaming turned theatrical release. The film is said to be the first of a Christmas-themed franchise. Besides The Rock, it also features Chris Evans in the lead-adjacent role. Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the MCU.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando Red One is standing like a champ at the box office in North America. The comedy action movie experienced a dip of 69.2% from last Friday when it was released in the theatres. It has earned less compared to other genre films, including The Fall Guy, The Polar Express, IF, The Lost City, and Free Guy. It collected $3.3 million on the second Friday despite the release of Gladiator II and Wicked.

Here are the films and their 2nd Friday collections –

The Fall Guy – $3.5 million

The Polar Express – $3.8 million

IF – $4.3 million

The Lost City – $4.3 million

Free Guy – $5.2 million

Dwayne Johnson’s Red One has reached a $43 million cume in the United States after its second Friday collection. It has registered the biggest second Friday ever for a big tech streaming turned theatrical release, beating Killers of the Flower Moon‘s $2.7 million. It is aiming for a $12 million to $15 million second 3-day weekend.

The movie has collected $51.10 million at the international box office so far. Allied with the $43 million domestic cume, Red One has reached $94.06 million worldwide. It is now around $6 million from the $100 million milestone.

Red One’s official synopsis states, “After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.” It was released on November 15 and is running successfully in the theatres.

