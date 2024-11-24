Wicked is going wild at the US box office, defying projections with its astonishing opening-day collections. It has already set a few records with its release-day numbers. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film might turn out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this season, completely overshadowing Gladiator II. Scroll below for the deets.

Gladiator II is a film of a completely different genre than Ariana’s movie. The clash between the movies is being perceived as this year’s Barbenheimer phenomenon. However, in this case, Ridley Scott’s film is trailing behind by a significant amount. It might have picked up during the weekend, and we will know for sure once the numbers come in.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that Wicked registered the biggest opening day ever for musical adaptations with its $46.7 million collection on Friday when it opened in the theatres. The collection includes $19.2 million from the Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday previews. It is above Frozen’s $26.8 million, The Little Mermaid’s $38.1 million, Wonder Woman’s $38.2 million, and even more than Frozen 2’s $42.5 million.

The report further stated that Ariana Grande’s film has already surpassed Into The Wood’s $31 million 3-day opening as the biggest opening weekend ever for the genre in just a day. The film is eyeing a debut between $115 and $135 million in the United States. Globally, the film is expected to cross the $200 million mark in its debut weekend.

Wicked by Jon M Chu has received positive reviews and is also doing well overseas. In Korea, the film has been retaining its #1 spot and experienced a hike of 131.9% on Saturday. The film has hit a $3.3 million cume in Korea and is expected to collect between $4.5 and $6 million.

Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

