Wicked is entertaining fans across the globe and is still in a favorable position on its third day after release in Korea. The film is leading the race against Gladiator II at the Korean box office. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Arivo have done a brilliant job in the musical fantasy. It has earned more than Barbie and Wonka as well. Scroll below for the deets.

Besides Ariana as Glinda the Good and Cynthia as Wicked Witch of the West, the movie also features Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in crucial roles. It is expected to top the domestic top-five list, pushing Red One and Venom: The Last Dance further down. It is currently the talk of the town also because of the clash with Gladiator II, and so far, the musical fantasy is leading the number game.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest analysis shows that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s movie maintained its #1 spot at the Korean box office even on its third day. The report revealed that Wicked collected a decent $661K on Friday, a hike of 45.6% from Thursday. The movie opened in the Korean theatres on Wednesday and collected $1.7 million in three days with 240K admissions.

The report further mentioned how former blockbusters Wonka and Barbie earned on their third days. According to that, Barbie earned $287K, and Timothee Chalamet‘s movie raked in $699K. It also revealed Gladiator II collected only $457K on Friday. Here, also, Ariana Grande’s musical fantasy has earned more than Paul Mescal’s historical drama. It is expected to collect between $4 million and $6 million in its 5-day opening weekend at the Korean box office.

Meanwhile, in the US, Gladiator II collected a splendid $19.2 million on Thursday previews, including an estimated $5.7 million on Wednesday and $2.5 million on Monday, the early screenings. It is predicted to collect a whopping $115 million and $145 million in its opening weekend. On the other hand, Gladiator II is expected to collect $60 to $65 million.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator II Box Office (China): Has A Poor Start, Fails Even To Earn $1M On Its Release Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News