Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, collected splendid numbers on Thursday previews. The musical fantasy opened in the theatres on Friday along with Gladiator II. It has beaten The Avengers’ preview collections. The movie is eyeing a splendid debut weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The film, directed by Jon M Chu, received great ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics certified it fresh with an 89% rating, while the audience gave it 98%. The critics said, “Defying gravity with its magical pairing of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked’s sheer bravura and charm make for an irresistible invitation to Oz.”

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana Grande’s Wicked collected a strong $19.2 million on Thursday previews at the North American box office. It included an estimated $5.7 million on Wednesday and $2.5 million on Monday from the early screenings. It has registered an all-time record for musical adaptations. The musical fantasy recorded the 32nd highest-grossing previews of all time, beating MCU’s biggie The Avengers’ $18.7 million.

Wicked came close to Top Gun Maverick‘s $19.3 million and The Hunger Games’ $19.5 million preview collections. The report further stated that Ariana Grande’s film is predicted to earn between $115 million and $145 million during its opening weekend. However, it also depends on word-of-mouth.

However, it is expected to earn more than Gladiator II’s opening weekend collection. The Ridley Scott-directed film is likely to earn between $60 and $65 million in its three-day opening weekend.

More about Wicked –

The film’s synopsis states, “Elphaba is a young woman who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda is a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power. At the same time, Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself and those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future.”

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released in the United States on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

