Gladiator II has finally opened at the North American theatres after getting some a week earlier in the foreign markets. Ridley Scott’s film has achieved a significant feat at the box office with its preview numbers. As we wait for the release day numbers, let’s check out how the Paul Mescal-led film faired from the Thursday previews.

At the international box office, it already gave the filmmaker his biggest opening ever. It is also looking to earn almost double what Gladiator earned in its opening weekend. The ratings are also quite good for this historical action drama, which is one of the tentpole movies to release this month alongside Wicked Part 1.

According to Luiz Fernando’s Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal’s movie Gladiator II, it collected a strong $6.5 million at the box office in North America. It has reportedly registered the second biggest Thursday previews for R-rated movies in 2024. The report further mentioned a few of the other movies’ preview collections compared to Ridley Scott’s sequel.

Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington’s movie collected more than Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $5.9 million and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $5 million gross. However, it is below Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which collected a splendid $10.5 million. It is predicted to earn between $60 million and $65 million at the box office in North America in its opening weekend. However, it was expected to rake in $60 million to $80 million in the US, but now it seems to bring in less than what the industry predicted. The original movie, Gladiator, collected $34.8 million on its debut weekend.

At the international box office, Gladiator II is close to its major milestone, having raked in $98.21 million so far. The film collected a splendid $87 million across 63 markets in its opening weekend. It is Ridley Scott’s biggest debut ever internationally.

Ridley Scott’s magnum opus, Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Joseph Quinn, was released in the US on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Singham Again Worldwide Box Office: Only 0.54 Crore & Ajay Devgn Would Officially Deliver Highest Grossing Cop Universe Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News