Ajay Devgn is officially only 54 lakh away from becoming the highest-grossing film worldwide. In 21 days the Singham Again stands at a total of 392.47 crore worldwide. Meanwhile the film has earned 82.84 crore overseas. While the film is far away to enter the 300 crore club in India, it is officially very close to enter the 400 crore club globally!

Singham Threequel Trails Behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The Cop Universe biggies trail behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which has maintained a global lead of around 4 crore from Ajay Devgn ever since he surpassed the superstar and his entire team of stars in the film!

Highest-Grossing Cop Universe Film? Not Yet!

Singham Again surpassed Happy New Year’s 385 crore at the worldwide box office a few days ago, and since then it has been waiting to cross the next benchmark – Simmba with 393.01 crore. Technically, as soon as the film crosses this benchmark, it will officially become the highest-grossing Cop Universe film worldwide!

Still Away From Top 25!

Ajay Devgn’s Singham threequel is still far away from entering the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. Currently, it is Kartik Aaryan, maintaining a lead of around four crore, sitting at number 25, and it will take the next spot tomorrow. So technically, the film at number 25 would be Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with 399 crore, and Singham Again needs to surpass this number to enter the top 25 list!

Two Targets With One Strike

Singham Again might enter the 400 crore club over this weekend and with this figure it would also surpass Prem Ratan Dhan Payo becoming the 25th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide!

Here is the 21-day breakdown of the film.

India net: 262.40 crore

India gross: 309.63 crore

Overseas gross: 82.84 crore

Worldwide gross: 392.47 crore

