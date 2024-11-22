It was 33 years ago that one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi Cinema arrived on screen. On November 22, 1991, Ajay Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Madhu, who was Hema Malini’s niece. Interestingly, the superstar did not arrive alone in the theaters.

Phool Aur Kaante VS Lamhe

On his arrival, Ajay clashed at the box office with not just one but two Sridevis! It was his debut film clashing with Yash Chopra’s Lamhe, and when the two films were released, it was a surprising result!

Ajay Devgn’s Debut Box Office

The Singham Again actor roared at the box office with an opening of only 10 lakh! However, the film that was mounted on a budget of only 2.5 crore went ahead to earn 6.5 crore and earned 160% profit at the box office. Meanwhile, Lamhe, who was made on a lavish budget of 7 crore, could earn only 6 crore! However, the film was a hit overseas and turned into a cult over a period of time!

When The OG Singham Arrived, What Were Others Doing!

The superstar arrived in 1991 and while he made his debut, Shah Rukh Khan was still working on the television. Akshay Kumar was offered the same film but he was replaced overnight since he chose another film over Phool Aur Kaante!

Salman Khan made his debut in 1989 with Maine Pyar Kiya and in 1991, he along with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit delivered the highest-grossing film of that year – Saajan that earned 10 crore at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan was still relevant, but he was gradually passing the baton to Govinda as both the superstars came together with Hum, which was the second highest-grossing film of 1991, earning 9.50 crore!

Dilip Kumar’s Last Blockbuster

1991 was the year when Dilip Kumar delivered his last huge blockbuster, Saudagar, which was the third-highest-grossing film of that year, earning 9 crore. Ajay Devgn‘s debut film, with 6.5 crore, turned into the fourth highest-grossing film of that year.

Check out how other stars like Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, and Sunny Deol fared with their films, as all of them occupied a spot in the highest-grossing films of 1991. Here is the list.

Saajan: 10 crore Hum: 9.5 crore Saudagar: 9 crore Phool Aur Kaante: 6.5 crore Sadak: 6.25 crore Sanam Bewafa: 6 crore Akayla: 5.5 crore Henna: 5 crore Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin: 4.25 crore Narsimha: 4 crore

