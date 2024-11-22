There was a time when Akshay Kumar turned the Man with the Midas touch at the box office with each and every film of his working like a goldmine. The time, when none of the Khans were able to pull the audiences to the theaters and it was Akshay and his four films per year that were the saving grace!

Akshay Kumar Box Office 2024

But as the saying goes, excess of everything is bad. Probably, Khiladi Kumar’s excess presence in the theaters backfired, and so did his films. The actor has been having a bad luck since last years and even this year with three releases and all of them disasters, nothing has improved.

This year Akshay Kumar had three release and two cameos. The cameos in Stree 2 and Singham Again proved successful but the three disasters could not cross even 150 crore mark cumulatively. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein, and Sarfira cumulatively earned only 130.62 crore!

535 Crore Invested

A total of a massive 535 crore was invested on the superstar that included Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s approximate 350 crore budget, Khel Khel Mein‘s 100 crore investment and Sarfira’s 85 crore. But the actor could return only a shocking 130.62 crore at the box office, incurring losses beyond belief!

Akshay Kumar’s Film’s Earnings

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was touted as the costliest action film of India, but the film entered a disastrous box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Hilariously, his other release, Khel Khel Mein, also entered a clash with Stree 2, where Akshay had a cameo! Sarfira was an official remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru but failed to captivate. In total, they earned only 24.4% of the entire 535 crore riding on these three films!

Check out the India net collection of all Akshay Kumar films released in the year 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore (Flop)

Sarfira: 24.30 crore (Flop)

Khel Khel Mein: 40.32 crore (Flop)

Total: 130.62 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Success Ratio 2024

Since the actor did not taste success this year, it rounds off to 0% in 2024. Hopefully, he entertains us and redeems his box office glory in 2025 with Shankara, Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5!

Here’s how do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

