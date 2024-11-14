Akshay Kumar visibly is having a tough time at the box office. Right from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Sarfira’s debacle this year. There have been reports that actor is ready to shift gears with a string of comedy films but it might not be completely true as he blocks Republic Day 2025 for his next Sky Force!

The war film was supposed to arrive in October 2024 but was delayed. It is now arriving on Republic Day 2025 to break some records and, more importantly, help Akshay Kumar reclaim his box office throne, but there is a major clash awaiting!

Sky Force VS Jatt?

It would be a clash of titans at the box office, with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol locking horns at the box office on Republic Day 2025. Sky Force might clash with Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which is eyeing a Republic Day 2025 release date after Lahore 1947 got pushed!

Akshay Kumar’s Box Office Redemption Guaranteed?

However, Akshay Kumar’s box office redemption with Sky Force might be guaranteed since he has mostly nailed his ‘deshbhakti‘ avatar at the box office.

Here are three major records he might be eyeing if the clash is happening at all!

Avenge Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Clash?

The Sooryavanshi superstar might avenge the box office battle between OMG 2 & Gadar 2 on Independence Day 2023! In order to settle scores, Khiladi Kumar needs to uproot the 40.10 crore opening recorded by Gadar 2, which turned out to be the biggest opening day of Sunny Deol’s career.

Gadar 2 Ticket Sales

Gadar 2 recorded a massive ticket sales of 9.80 million in its entire lifetime. This is a huge number to surpass but if done right, it would not be a huge target considering the National Holiday weekend and Akshay Kumar‘s stardom!

Gadar 2 Profits

The budget for Sky Force is yet not known but it would need a very long run in the theaters to surpass Gadar 2’s profit which is as difficult to surpass as the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol’s film. The Anil Sharma drama was mounted on a budget of 75 crore and earned 525.50 crore churning out a profit of almost 600.6%. Clearly Akshay Kumar has a long way to go.

About Sky Force

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur, the war drama stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film tells the story of India’s first and the deadliest airstrike in Pakistan. It was a retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

