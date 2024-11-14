Singham Again has completed 13 days in theatres and unlocked many milestones at the box office. The pace unexpectedly slowed down after the first week, but Ajay Devgn starrer continues to mint moolah. It has surpassed the worldwide earnings of Fighter. Below are the exciting updates you need.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading role. It is called the Avengers of the Cop Universe as all the characters, including Simmba (Ranveer Singh), Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), and Lady Singham (Deepika Padukone), came together to fight the ruthless villain, Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). It also introduced Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Singham Again is, unfortunately, witnessing a downward trend at the Indian box office. The collection dipped to 3.75 crores* on day 13. The net earnings now stand at 238.05 crores*. Including taxes, the gross collections in the domestic market come to 280.89 crores*.

Overseas Box Office Collection

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film faced mid-week blues in the international circuits. It earned only 1.50 crores gross on the second Wednesday. The overseas collection of Singham Again surged to 77 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both regions, the worldwide earnings of Singham Again stand at 357.89 crores* gross in 13 days. All eyes are now on the growth in the third weekend. This is the crucial phase for Ajay Devgn’s film, which will determine its ultimate fate.

Surpasses Fighter

Hrithik Roshan led Fighter had raked in global earnings of 354.70 crores gross. It was the 34th highest Bollywood grosser of all time worldwide. The spot has now been stolen by Singham Again.

Ajay Devgn to record history!

The next milestone is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364. 81 crores gross). Once that happens, Ajay Devgn will find the highest-grossing film of his career.

In fact, with 42.11 crores more into the kitty, Singham Again will unlock the 400 crore club, the first ever film of Ajay to do so!

